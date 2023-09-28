Revolve Beauty

2023 Advent Calendar

$150.00

Unwrap the magic of the season with REVOLVE Beauty's 2023 Advent Calendar. Discover top-rated skincare essentials to achieve luminous, hydrated skin, along with iconic makeup favorites to flawlessly enhance your look. Treat yourself to 24 days of Revolve beauty and prepare to dazzle and glow this holiday season. Includes: Deluxe Ultra Restore Body Butter (1 oz), That JLo Glow Serum Deluxe (5ml), Holiday Mini Votive (0.95 oz), Essential Lip Enhancer in Rose (10 ml), High Dive Moisture & Shine Creme (15 ml), Hydro-Star 16 Count, Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil (8 ml), Instant FirmX Eye Deluxe (5 ml), Mini Jet Lag Mask (1 oz), Salts of the Earth Body Scrub (1 oz), Liquid Lip Blush & Cheek Tint in Benetint (6 ml), MakeWaves Mascara in Jet (5 ml), Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel 3 App (3 Pack), Pregame Primer Daily Protective Primer (5 ml), Rich Cream (7 ml), Aloe & Oat Bar (3.7 oz), Royal Blowout Heat Styling Spray (20 ml), Unseen Sunscreen Body SPF 40 (15 ml), Mini PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in Xtreme BLK (0.8 g), The Good C Serum (10ml), SLNY Cryotherapy Massager, Moisturizing Renewal Cream Nightly Retexturizer (15 ml), Hyaluronic Happikiss in Passion Kiss (.08 oz), Status Stick in High Road Highlight (1.3 oz)