2022 Newly The Roses Toys For Woman Waterproof Washable Birthday Gifts For Women-red4

🌹EASY TO OPERATE: Rechargeable, washable, waterproof, made of high-quality silica gel. 🌹HIGH-QUALITY: 2022 brand new upgrade, mute, upgraded 10-speed motor. 🌹FULL BODY WASHABLE: Ladies' roses are small, portable, private and easy to take care of. They are an excellent gift for female wives and girlfriends. 🌹The rose symbolizes love and sincere and pure love. It is the embodiment of love, peace, friendship, courage and dedication. 🌹We promise to protect the privacy of our customers, so that the package will be carefully packed, stocked in the United States, delivered within 2-4 days, and shipped from CA in the United States. Meet and greet function: (10 frequency suction/waterproof/mute) Charging time: about 2 hours Use time: about 1.5-2 hours Charging status: LED light flashes 【After-sales service】 If you are not satisfied or have any questions, please feel free to contact us via email. We will serve you 24/7 and provide you with a full refund or resend a new package.