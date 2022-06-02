An Organised Life

2022/2023 Black Weekly Mid Year Diary

Meet the best selling 2022/2023 Weekly Mid Year Diary A diary created for those who prefer to work 1st July - 30th June. Formatted to show a week per double page spread, this light-weight vegan leather planner is a brand favourite. The diary includes organisation tips, dedicated goal planning & budgeting pages, monthly quotes, yearly & monthly overviews, a weekly focus section, habit tracking pages, extra notes pages at the back plus much more. Features Soft black vegan leather cover (also comes in Beige) Week per double page spread Monthly and yearly calendar pages Goal planning pages 30 day habit tracker My favourite moments section at the end of each week Budgeting pages Organisational tips Elastic closure Extra note pages at the back x2 thin black bookmarks Monthly inspirational quotes Weekly focus section Expandable inner pockets at the back to keep loose items Specifications Size: A5, 142 x 205mm Pages: 208pp ( 104 pages) Ink: Soy Ink Paper: FSC certified premium ivory acid free paper Foil Options: Gold detail (also available in white) Cover: Black or beige soft vegan leather cover Packaging: Signature black box GET PERSONAL WITH US / Monogram your diary One font (Baskerville) and one pt size (24pt) are available in five elegant foil options: Gold, Silver, White, Blind and Black Gloss. 1-3 characters will be stamped complimentary, while 4-8 characters cost $12.95 AUD. Each order will arrive packaged with a postcard and a sticker detailing the customisation process.