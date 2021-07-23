Raleigh

2021 Raleigh Strada Ladies City Hybrid Bike In Blue

£575.00

Buy Now Review It

At Balfes Bikes

Whether it’s livening up your daily commute or taking a slow ride along the river, the Strada is your key to conquering the urban jungle. With a fast, agile frame and an ultra-sporty riding position, this lightweight bike lets you slip through traffic with ease – no gridlock necessary. The 650b wheels have been painstakingly selected for their comfort and cushioning, giving you a ride so smooth you’ll barely be able to believe it. And when you’re ready to swap the tarmac for the trail, the 47c-wide tyres are perfect for tackling looser ground, with full mudguards to keep you clean and dry while you’re off-roading. The 16-speed Shimano gear system helps you maximise your pedal power – perfect for defeating those lung-busting hills. And when it’s time to race back down them, the Strada’s powerful hydraulic disc brakes give you plenty of stopping power. This exquisite design is topped off with a Selle Royal Essenza saddle, offering exceptional comfort on longer rides.