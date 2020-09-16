The Happy Planner

Prediction: 2021 is going to be amazing. Embrace all the possibilities with our Your Year Classic Minimalist. Subtly designed and filled with little bits of wisdom throughout, this monthly planner features our vertical layout—perfect for tracking a full day of activities. Fun painterly texture adds to the subtle design and delicate simplicity of this minimalist planner. This 12 month dated planner has you covered from January 2021 through December 2021 with monthly and weekly calendar pages and dividers. Each month features room to jot down to-dos, special dates and more, as well as a grid calendar and individual spreads for every week. Like the vibe? Pair this planner with other products from our Minimalist collection for a cohesive look. Our Classic planner is the perfect size to keep on your desk or pop in your tote or backpack. This design features deluxe metal discs. Dimensions: 7.75" L x .5625" W x 9.75" H Also available at JoAnn and Hobby Lobby.* *While supplies last. Click through the product images for a flip through video!