Diptyque

2021 Limited Edition Baies Candle

$74.00

Buy Now Review It

At Diptyque

The tangy brightness of freshly picked blackcurrants. Some blackcurrant bunches still have their leaves, their green, aromatic perfume mixing with the strong floral scent of rose. Lines of gold, black, and white decorate the box, bold yet elegant and refined. An iconic edition in a unique light. 190g Available for only four days, from November 26 to 29.