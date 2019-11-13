Blue Sky

2020 Weekly & Monthly Planner

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

January 2020 - December 2020 stylish day planner, featuring 12 months of monthly and weekly pages for easy year-round planning and scheduling Monthly view pages contain previous and next month reference calendars for long-term planning, and a notes section for important projects; Major holidays listed, elapsed and remaining days noted Weekly view pages offer ample lined writing space for more detailed planning, allowing you to keep track of your appointments, to-dos, reminders and ideas Includes a convenient list of holidays, reference calendars, contacts pages and extra notes pages to accommodate your scheduling needs Printed on high quality white paper for clean writing space, with premium quality covers and durable, coated tabs that withstand constant use throughout the year Add professional appeal to your desktop with sleek design. This stylish planner will keep you organized everywhere you go. Simple page designs add a touch of sophistication and offer plenty of room for all of your important information. High quality white paper provides clean writing space for jotting down your appointments, to-dos and reminders. Durable coated tabbed dividers are long lasting and make accessing information a breeze. Use this dated planner to stay on track for appointments, and to jot down notes and ideas in one place. Premium quality covers and twin-wire binding. Blue Sky creates modern and sophisticated organizational planners and calendars to fit the scheduling needs of busy people - whether business professionals, college students, teachers, or anyone with appointments to make note of. Keep your life organized with our full line of products including desk pad calendars, wire bound tabbed weekly and monthly planners with contacts and notes pages to accommodate your scheduling needs, and laminated two-sided wall calendars, all in a variety of colors and patterns to suit your lifestyle and personality.