Fog Land

2020 Pinot Grigio

$14.99 $12.99

One of the best features about the wine world is its brilliant diversity. While the 2020 Fog Land Pinot Grigio is grown at the same latitude as the big, rich wines of Bordeaux, it’s worlds away from that style. Grown in the rain shadow of the Cascade Mountains, this light-bodied white provides a unique twist on what you might think Pinot Grigio is. A slightly riper style, this bottling shows notes of stone fruit and honey along with this grape’s tell-tale minerality. This unique fusion of flavors and textures gives this wine a contemporary edge.