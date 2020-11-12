Proenza Schouler

2020 New York Book

$70.00

Buy Now Review It

At Proenza Schouler

Born out of a longing for touch, for feel, for the nuance of tactile experiences when the world seems to have shifted towards an almost purely digital existence, this book serves as a physical and lasting document of an extraordinary moment in time, and of a collection that came to be under such unimaginable circumstances. Above all, it is a love letter to New York, the city we call home, and a remarkable city that continually serves to push our imaginations and our craft forward. Its streets are a fitting backdrop for the Spring 2021 Collection: optimistic and joyful clothes firmly rooted in effortlessness and a quiet projection of confidence and strength. Created in collaboration with artist Daniel Shea. Available in four signature colors. Limited copies with noteccard signed by creative directors Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. 132 Pages. Hardback. Made in Italy.