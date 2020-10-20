Godiva

2020 Holiday Luxury Chocolate Advent Calendar

$39.95

Details Adults and kids alike will enjoy counting down to Christmas with our Luxury Chocolate Advent Calendar. Open this pretty seasonal calendar to discover a unique piece of holiday chocolate candy for each day. Discover an exquisite assortment of holiday chocolates, including fun seasonal pieces—a jolly Santa, festive Snowman, and wintry Penguin—along with classic Godiva milk chocolates, dark chocolates, and white chocolates like Milk Ganache Bliss, Raspberry Star, Dark Mint Medallion and so many more. Send faraway family members the best chocolate advent calendar for celebrating the season with you. Share this festive (and delicious!) tradition with your parents, sister, brother, or cousins. Everyone will enjoy opening up this chocolate calendar and tasting the magic inside. Calendar measures 10.52" W x 1.46" D x 10.52" H. Weight: 9.8 oz.