Paper Source

2020 Eucalyptus Luxe Page-a-day Large Planner

$49.95

Buy Now Review It

At Paper Source

Part journal, part planner, all yours. This gorgeous planner features eucalyptus on both covers and the year 2020 in gold foil. Pages are gold gilded and a gold elastic closure is included. This beautifully bound hardcover planner offers daily opportunities for organization and reflection. The lined spaces on each page are perfect for keeping track of meetings, appointments, and social engagements, while the open spaces provide enough flexibility to make a daily note of thoughts, dreams, and anything that inspires you! More than just a planner, this is a keepsake to cherish for years to come. Included with the planner is a wonderful keepsake box with the year 2020 stamped in gold foil. By Paper Source. January 2020—December 2020.