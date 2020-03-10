BooQool

2020 Academic Weekly & Monthly Planner

✔ OVERVIEW - Planner for April 2020 - June 2021, 6.25" x 8.3", featuring 15 months of monthly and weekly pages for easy academic year-round planning. Premium quality covers and twin-wire binding, metal lay-flat spiral binding, excellent texture, with classic and stylish combinations of appearance. ✔ MONTHLY - Each monthly spread contains an overview of the month and a notes section. Durable coated tabbed dividers are long lasting and make accessing information a breeze. ✔ WEEKLY - Weekly spread include space to write your daily schedule, have plenty of space to detail appointments and keep track of all days clearly with the weekly view. ✔ FEATURED - A5 Planning Pages | Flexible Cover | Monthly Tabs | Quick Reference Information | Yearly Overview | Holidays | 21 Note Pages | Contacts | States, Capitals & Time Zones | Twin-wire Binding | Two-Sided Inner Pocket | Blank Label. ✔ PREMIUM THICK PAPER - White paper, thicker at 20% than normal, the paper of this planner is ink-proof and is designed to avoid feathering. Archival-quality pages made from acid-free paper, resistant from damage by light and air.