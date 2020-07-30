Maalbok

2020-2021 Academic Planner

$9.49

Buy Now Review It

❀ 12 ACADEMIC MONTH LAYOUT - Jul 2020 - Jun 2021 stylish vintage planner 2020-2021 with high-end texture, comfortable to carry and use. The size is 6.37" x 8.46", and it features academic months of monthly and weekly pages with durable coated and long lasting tab dividers for easier year-round planning and tracking. ❀ MONTHLY PAGES - Monthly view pages give a reference of the previous and next month calendars for an easier planning, and the note section on the right side can write your top priorities of that month. ❀ WEEKLY PAGES - Weekly view pages contain ample writing space for your detailed daily planning, appointments and activities. Also, it can help you keeping track of all day with a clear weekly view. ❀ SPECIALTIES - A5 Planning Pages | Thicker Paper | Flexible Hardcover | Contacts | Quick Reference Information | Yearly Overview | Reference Calendar | Holidays | Monthly Tabs | States, Capitals & Time Zones | Strong Twin-Wire Binding | Inner Pocket | Elastic Closure. ❀ UNIQUE DESIGN - Using one of the most famous paintings as its high- quality hardcover with soft tactility, and the strong metal and lay-flat spiral binding gives this planner a vintage look. Moreover, the back pocket can keep your loose items like plane tickets, cards, papers and more.