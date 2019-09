Oliver Bonas

2019 Diary A6

£17.50 £8.75

Buy Now Review It

At Oliver Bonas

Prepare for the year ahead with our mini A6-sized Oliver Bonas 2019 Diary, packed with fun illustrations and quotes throughout. Showing both monthly and weekly views, there's also blank pages and grid paper for doodles and notes. In a compact size that fits neatly into your handbag, this hardback diary has an elastic band fastening and a ribbon to hold your place. Features UK and some international holidays.