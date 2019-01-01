The Bubble Calendar is a wall calendar you can'-t stop popping! Each day is covered in a bubble that you can pop throughout the day. The Bubble Calendar has heavy bubbles for a bigger POP! People love this calendar for the satisfaction they get every time they pop a bubble. Children love to pop the bubbles. The calendar can be a reward and teach self control. Teachers have used it to reward good listeners. Easy to read The Bubble Calendar is typeset in Helvetica Neue for easy reading and a clean, modern look. Designed and made in Brooklyn, USA The Bubble Calendar is a product of the USA -support a small businesses! What'-s in the Package? One Bubble Calendar printed on thick 80 pound cover stock. A huge 48"- x 15.5"- (122cm x 39cm) poster calendar. Can you just pop one? (Don'-t worry, there are bonus bubbles for tough days!)