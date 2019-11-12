Morris & Co. Beauty

2019 Blue Forest Peacock Print Advent Calendar

"Have nothing in your houses that you do not know to be useful or believe to be beautiful." William Morris, 1880 An eclectic selection of iconic Morris & Co prints, brought together in a joyous Advent Calendar for the ultimate festive countdown. Fragranced with three signature scents: golden lily bursting with fresh citrus scents of tangerine and bergamot, blended with cinnamon and nutmeg spices on a base of cedar wood. Strawberry Thief with rich earthy notes of amber, sandalwood and patchouli, topped with refreshing notes of red berries and bergamot on a heart of rose. Library of prints with energising top notes of green tea and jasmine, intertwined with freesia and peach. Open a door each day to reveal a beauty necessity in the countdown to Christmas.