Morris & Co. Beauty
2019 Blue Forest Peacock Print Advent Calendar
$36.81
"Have nothing in your houses that you do not know to be useful or believe to be beautiful." William Morris, 1880 An eclectic selection of iconic Morris & Co prints, brought together in a joyous Advent Calendar for the ultimate festive countdown. Fragranced with three signature scents: golden lily bursting with fresh citrus scents of tangerine and bergamot, blended with cinnamon and nutmeg spices on a base of cedar wood. Strawberry Thief with rich earthy notes of amber, sandalwood and patchouli, topped with refreshing notes of red berries and bergamot on a heart of rose. Library of prints with energising top notes of green tea and jasmine, intertwined with freesia and peach. Open a door each day to reveal a beauty necessity in the countdown to Christmas.