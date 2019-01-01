Be more organized, reach your goals, and plan your best year yet using cosmic wisdom. This convenient, pocket sized planner will help you choose the best dates for all your important events, from job interviews and business meetings to weddings and graduation parties. A favourite resource for beginners and advanced astrologers for more than twenty years, Llewellyn s Astrological Pocket Planner shows you how to pinpoint ideal times to plant a garden, begin new projects, conduct self-reflection, go fishing, and more. You ll also avoid planetary pitfalls by following the easy-to-read retrograde and Moon void of- course tables. Includes space to jot down your daily appointments.