Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorCards & Stationery
Llewellyn

2019 Astrological Pocket Planner: Daily Ephemeris And Aspectarian 2018-2020 (pocket Planner 2019)

£10.00
At Amazon
Be more organized, reach your goals, and plan your best year yet using cosmic wisdom. This convenient, pocket sized planner will help you choose the best dates for all your important events, from job interviews and business meetings to weddings and graduation parties. A favourite resource for beginners and advanced astrologers for more than twenty years, Llewellyn s Astrological Pocket Planner shows you how to pinpoint ideal times to plant a garden, begin new projects, conduct self-reflection, go fishing, and more. You ll also avoid planetary pitfalls by following the easy-to-read retrograde and Moon void of- course tables. Includes space to jot down your daily appointments.
Featured in 1 story
Surprising Secret Santa Gifts We Found Under $25
by Ray Lowe