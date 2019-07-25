Blue Sky

2019-2020 Good Vibes "square Dots" 7 X 9 Weekly Hardcover Planner

What’s this, you ask? Only your new favorite planner! With our NEW Good Vibes 2019-20 academic planner, you’re about to live your best life, so whatever big plans, awesome adventures, and #goals you’ve been dreaming of achieving – this is your year! Stay smiling while reaching your goals 365 days a year with inspired, guided content to spark each new day with a dash of positivity. We had so much fun designing the Good Vibes collection that we can’t *WAIT* to see how much you love this new weekly planner, too! The 2-page spread has a 7-day weekly view with a color block section for notes, and a place to jot down highlights of your week so you always remember the positive moments to be grateful for. You will also have a page at the end of every month to keep notes and reflect on all the good vibes that came into your life that month. And speaking of months, the monthly tabbed divider pages have the CUTEST themed illustrations drawn by one of our Blue Sky artists. But our favorite part of this magical planner might just be the three pages of stickers to decorate your days for anything from girl’s nights to date nights. All we ask is that you do you, and plan to only let in good vibes this year.