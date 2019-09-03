Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorCards & Stationery
Cambridge

2019-2020 Academic Planner

$9.39
At Target.com
It covers 12 months from July 2019 - June 2020 with Julian dates for academic planning. Interior pages with matching coral print measure 5 1/2" x 8 1/2
Featured in 2 stories
Get Motivated To Get Organized With These Planners
by Refinery29
College Planners To Help You Live Your Best Life
by Anabel Pasarow