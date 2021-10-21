Rosa Obscura

2018 Red Blend

$14.99 $12.99

Lush with jammy California goodness, this 2018 blend is the very definition of a Big Red. Zinfandel and Cabernet Sauvignon are blended with a touch of Merlot for luscious notes of red cherry, baking spice and leather. Pair with a hearty savory meal – think juicy steak or roasted chicken – or lean into the sweetness and go for chocolate (which is notoriously difficult to pair with wine, so it’s a win). Or if you can’t decide, just enjoy as a delicious dessert all on its own.