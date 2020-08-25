United States
The Guilty Grape
2018 California Zinfandel Rosé
$26.00
At The Guilty Grape
Did someone say “Party in a Glass?” If so, this wine is your girl. This light red wine is full of bright flavors from cherries, watermelon, and passionfruit that flirt with your tongue (and may result in your tongue doing some flirting.) Notes: Cherries, watermelon, and passionfruit Best served with: Charcuterie board filled with brie, gouda, feta, and fruit. Made and packaged in California.