Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Kate Spade New York
2018-2019 School Year Spotty Dot Planner
$36.00
$27.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Paper Source
Kick off the school year in an elegant way with th... (visit site URLs for full description)
More from Kate Spade New York
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Universal Nylon Slim Commuter Bag
$168.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Cat In The Garden Comforter & Sham Set
$119.99
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Insulated Tumbler & Insulated Lunch Tote Set
$48.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Monogrammed Notepads
$12.00
from
Paper Source
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted