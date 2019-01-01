Paper Source

2018-2019 Navy Watercolor Planner

$29.95 $22.46

Buy Now Review It

At Paper Source

For an elegant look, check out this beautiful planner with a smoky blue watercolor design. The spiral-bound, tabbed planner includes monthly and weekly spreads with space and flexibility to manage your busy schedule. The weekly spread's vertical layout provides ample room to write down appointments, meetings, events, keep track of assignments and commitments, and make to-do lists. Includes a pocket folder in the front and back to hold receipts, tickets and other important items. Includes an elastic band closure. August 2018 to December 2019