FLO Wine

2015 Red Blend

$20.00

At Revel Wine

FLO (For the Love Of) wines are the project of Jazz Pianist Marcus Johnson. These wines, like music, enhance life’s experiences and remind us to enjoy the journey. The Red Blend is an ensemble of three varietals: Merlot creates the silky palate, Zinfandel brings the ripe fruits, and Cabernet lends backbone and length on the finish. It is a definite crowd pleaser.