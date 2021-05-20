Goovi

2000pa Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (slim) Max Suction

$209.68 $187.99

Powerful Suction Technology : 2000Pa MAX robot vacuum can absorb dust, debris and dirt. Robotic vacuum also has the function of automatic carpet pressurization, which is easy to operate by remote control Intelligent Cleaning System : 2.81" low-grade design, effectively identify furniture, obstacles and stairs. Has a degree of climb of 12-15° for the robotic vacuum to cross the carpet. 0.5L large-capacity trash storage box, 2600mAh lithium-ion battery Premium Features : Robot vacuum cleaner is equipped with infrared sensors, which can effectively identify furniture, obstacles and stairs. Prevent unnecessary collision and adopt fall prevention technology to prevent falling. The automatic charging function ensures that it is always clean Smart Cleaning Mode : Robot vacuum cleaner has a variety of optional cleaning modes and can use a vacuum zone including magnetic boundary strips. Quiet and silent（45dB~65dB）thorough cleaning, easy to clean when working, sleeping or going out What You Get : Best gifts for Mother's Day, Main body of robot vacuum, 1-Year Warranty, 2x 6.6ft magnetic boundary strips, 4x side brushes, 1x extra filter, 1x remote control (2 AAA batteries included), 1x charging dock, 1x AC power adapter, and 1x cleaning tool