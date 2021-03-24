United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Nestwell
20″ X 33″ Flat Weave Bath Rug
$20.00
At Bed Bath & Beyond
Details Why we love this... Woven of buttery-soft cotton Stylish jacquard frame pattern Bring a comfy, cozy feeling to your everyday routine Stylish jacquard frame pattern makes it perfect for updating your bathroom Available in a variety of chic colors Measures 20" L x 33" W Appropriate for indoor use only 100% cotton Machine washable Manufacturer recommends using a non-skid pad beneath the rug (pad not included) Imported Coordinate and achieve a seamless look with matching bath accessories (sold separately)