French Connection

20 Snakeskin Print Boots That Are Surprisingly Neutral & Easy To Wear

£175.00

Buy Now Review It

At French Connection

A modern take on a timeless classic, the Ruby Snake Print Cowboy Ankle Boot are a western-style boot featuring a pointed toe and a feminine block heel. Crafted from a tactile real leather, the snake print boots feature an asymmetric ankle and an all over highly-coveted reptile print. Style yours with a sleek all black ensemble to keep the focus on your feet. Read more at https://www.frenchconnection.com/product/woman-collections/sfmnc/ruby-snake-print-cowboy-ankle-boot.htm#YMBgAmpwsQhfGe3g.99