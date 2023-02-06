‎Cozy Essential

20 Pack Vacuum Storage Bags

$29.99 $24.99

Buy Now Review It

Multi-use: Our vacuum storage bags are essentials for both household space saving and travel organization. Function as storage bags for clothes and compression bags for travel. Durable protection: With the triple-seal turbo valve & double-zip seal design, our vacuum bags get the air out in the suction process. Can be used repeatedly. Hand Pump Included for Easy Use: Works with standard vacuum cleaner. Simply put the items in our storage vacuum bag, seal the zipper, suck out the air, close the lid. You can also use the pump included to easily vacuum storage your items. 20 PACK INCLUDES: 4 Jumbo: 39.35” X 27.5”(100cm X 70cm); 4 Large: 33.5” X 21.65”(85cm X 55cm); 4 Medium: 27.5”X 19.5”(70cm X 50cm); 4 Small: 23.5”X 15.7” (60cm X 40cm); 4 Travel Roll Up: 23.5”X 15.7” (60cm X 40cm)