BETITETO

20-pack Seamless Cotton Scrunchies (multicolor)

$7.88

Buy Now Review It

★HIGH QUALITY HAIR TIES – These hair bands are made of high quality elastic cloth, soft and comfortable, machine washable, easy to wear, will not hurt your hair and not easy to be broken and out of shape. ★REGULAR SIZE HAIR ELASTICS FOR THICK HAIR– the unexpanded outer diameter is 5.5cm/ 2.17 inches, MAX stretched diameter is 14cm / 5.5 inches, can revert back to the original shape after loosing, fit most ladies and girls' hair. ★PRACTICAL PONYTAIL HOLDER – Good assistant for your make up and easy to DIY your own hairstyle, no slipping, hold your hair tightly while working, sporting or playing, practical and beautiful for you. ★HAIR SCRUNCHY PACK- Package includes 20 pieces of hair scrunchies, enough for your need, convenient for people who is difficult to manage their hair. ★BEST GIFT CHOICE - Simple design and well made hair bands, suitable for all the ladies, good gift choice for Mother's Day, Birthday, Back to School, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas These BETITETO Seamless Ponytail Holders are made of elastic cloth, soft and comfortable, can fit for most of women or girls hair. one set with multicolor, make you stylish on various occasion, perfect gift for youself or your friends and families. Specifications: - Material: elastic cloth - Inner diameter: 4cm/ 1.57 inches - Outer diameter: 5.5cm/ 2.76 inches - MAX stretched diameter: 14cm / 5.5 inches - Quantity: 20 Pieces for one set Note: - Due to the characteristic of velvet and the monitor and light brightness, there may be color difference between the picture and item you will be received, please understand. - Please allow 0.3-0.7 in size error due to manual measurement. - We offer 30 Days Money Back Guarantee, if there is any problem, please contact us by Amazon message, we will answer you soon. Package Including: - 20 x hair scrunchies