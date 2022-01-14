PalmJoy

20 Pack Black K95 Disposable Face Mask

$29.98

Buy Now Review It

Fold closure Safest Masks: Made of 5 strong and thick layers, the KN-95 mask breaks through all the 3 seal check tests including candle test, saccharin smell test and water test well, to filter more than 95% of tiny particles like PM2.5, dust, fire smoke, droplet, which are 0.3 micro to be exact. The 5-ply mask weighs only 5 grams and the inner layer is made of skin-friendly non-woven fabric. it's comfortable and breathable to wear all day in summer. 360 Degree Fit Tight to Face: Palmjoy black face mask which in tested face ergonomic curve, passes the obligatory fitting test well to cover mouth, nose and chin easily. Anti-fog Mask for Glasses Wearers: Fused with special thicker yet softer plastic nose bridge wire, no air will leak from around your nose to cause nauseous glasses fogging up, while no pressure on nose bridge with this cup dust safety mask on. Snug well, stay well, to avoid repeated mask reposition for long-time wearing as teachers, health care workers, retailers, etc. 3D 9.98cm/3.93’’ Spacious Tenting Out: With 15cm/5.91’’ length and 12.5cm/4.92’’ width, the antifog face mask is fit for most adult women, men or kids. It does not deprive your oxygen even during heavy exercise like jogging, weightlifting, etc, while large bulge space will not smudge your makeup or lipsticks. Comfortable Soft Ear Loop: Ranging from min 8cm/3.15’’ to max 19cm/7.48’’, suitable for most people. The mask has no odor or itch to skin, it also folds up itself neatly once took off to avoid direct contact. Disclaimer: This KN95 mask is NOT an N95 mask. For more information about KN95 masks please see the following before you purchase: amazon.com/AboutKN95s. kn95 face masks