20 Oz Borosilicate Glass Water Bottle With Bamboo Lid And Silicone Sleeve – Bpa Free

$16.99

REUSABLE AND REFILLABLE borosilicate glass drinking bottle; saves plastic waste and is free of BPA, PVC, Lead, and Cadmium for safe and pure water STRONG AND LIGHTWEIGHT, durable glass won’t crack under extreme temperatures; glass and silicone are diswasher safe, natural eco-friendly product COLOUR SILICONE SLEEVE adds style and provides protection from slips and falls; choose from a variety of colors LEAK-PROOF BAMBOO LID with stainless steel insert, food-grade silicone o-ring; perfect mouth size for spill-free drinking 90-DAY LID GUARANTEE so if your lid breaks, we will replace it immediately; always wash bamboo lid by hand BPA-Free Glass Water Bottle: Stylish, Leak-Proof and Eco-Friendly The Yomious Glass Bottle with Silicone Case is the simple (and super stylish) bottle for everyday use. Reliable, durable, and lightweight, this is your new eco-friendly take-anywhere water bottle. Pure Water Every Time Don’t you just hate it when your water has a plasticy taste? You won’t suffer that problem with the Yomious Bottle. This bottle is made from borosilicate glass, so your pure water (hot or cold) stays pure. And for extra purity, it’s also free of BPA, PVC, Lead, and Cadmium. Sleeve to Drink in Style Who says a drinking bottle can’t be a fashion statement? Our bottle comes with a colored silicone sleeve in a variety of attractive colors. This does more than just look awesome—it also prevents slipping and protects the glass. Strong and Leakproof It’s tough too. Able to withstand temperatures from -4F to 266F, this bottle won’t crack whatever you put in it. It’s diswasher safe(apart from the bamboo cap). And with the eco-friendly bamboo lid complete with a food-grade silicone o-ring and a stainless steel insert, you can say goodbye to unwanted leaks. Fill It Up, Take It Anywhere Take it to the gym, office, traveling—it’s perfect for rehydrating on the go. When you run out of water, just fill it up again. That’s got to beat a throwaway plastic bottle. It also includes its very own carry strap attached t