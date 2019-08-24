Pack your essentials for an overnight trip or a weekend getaway inside this durable hardside 4-wheel spinner carry-on suitcase from Kenneth Cole Reaction’s “Out of Bounds” luggage collection. Loaded with amazing features including a spacious fully lined interior, molded corner guard reinforcements for maximum impact resistance, and a large U-shaped zipper pocket that allows for double sided packing. Also features multi-directional 4-wheel spinner wheels that allow for smooth 360-degree rotation over any rough surface. This carry on meets almost all U.S. based airline carry-on size requirements and fits into most airline overhead bin compartments. Designed to be considered a true carry-on. The perfect lightweight and dependable hardside carry-on suitcase for travelers and professionals whom value both style and function. Overall Size: 21.75” H x 14.5” W x 8.5” D (Including Wheels & Handle). Packing Dimension’s: 20.0” H x 13.25” W x 7.5” D. Weight: 6.25 lbs. Backed by a manufacturer 10-year limited warranty.