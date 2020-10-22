Epic Cosplay

20″ Fusion Vanilla Pink Wavy Curly Ponytail Clipon

$9.99

Fusion Vanilla Pink Curly Ponytail Clip Create a number of fun and unique looks with one of our Fusion Vanilla Pink curly ponytail clips! This clip is specifically designed to be used with one of our wigs as a base and can be attached at any spot where there is netting. This Fusion Vanilla Pink curly ponytail clip can easily be attached at the back or side of any wig, and you can even add a second clip to create cute, bouncy pigtails. A large alligator clip is attached at the very top of the ponytail, making application easy. All you need to do is squeeze the top of the ponytail to open the clip and hook it into place. This Fusion Vanilla Pink curly ponytail clip is made with our heat resistant fiber, meaning it can be styled with heated tools such as flat irons, curling irons, and blow dryers reaching temperatures up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit (though we suggest keeping the temperature around 350F, as long term exposure to heat can potentially change the texture of the fiber). Our fiber is also tangle resistant, making maintenance and care an easy job. Our Fusion Vanilla Pink curly ponytail clip is also available in a wide variety of colors to match any base wig you'd like to add them onto. Fusion Vanilla Pink Curly Ponytail Clip Dimensions Length: 20" Fusion Vanilla Pink Curly Ponytail Clip Styling Tips Here are a few links to get you started on styling and caring for your Fusion Vanilla Pink curly ponytail clip! Our tutorials are easy to understand and follow. If you have any questions that aren’t covered feel free to contact customer support where our knowledgeable staff will be happy to help! How to re-adjust your wig cap How to wash your wig How to curl your wig More tips & tricks Customization of our wigs is easy with one of our ponytail clips. These are perfect for creating a voluminous ponytail look, or making cute pigtails with the addition of a second clip. If you're looking to add a little bit of extra fun to one of our wigs, this Fusion Vanilla Pink curly ponytail clip is the perfect way to do so!