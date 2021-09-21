DIM Paris

20 Denier Sheer Big Polka Dot Tights

£12.00

Buy Now Review It

At La Redoute

Product details • 20 dernier • This STANDARD 100 certified product by OEKO-TEX® - certificate no. CQ 1102/4 IFTH - follows a certified and controlled manufacturing process which is respectful of your skin.. The STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® is the first label that meets the needs of consumers in terms of human ecology. It guarantees the absence of harmful substances or those potentially presenting a risk to health. Fabric content and care advice • 87% polyamide, 13% elastane • Please refer to the care instructions on the garment label