Cole Haan

2.zerøgrand Wingtip Oxford

The 2.ZERØGRAND Oxford with Stitchlite™: more energy, more breathability, less weight. Stretch knit upper materials and precision construction promote airflow and cooling, while our Grand.ØS energy foam delivers targeted cushioning right where you need it. A finished jersey stitch in the topline area allows for ease of entry and tight knitting in the midfoot area provides ultimate medial and lateral stability. Unbelievable lightweight, the 2.ZERØGRAND Oxford with Stitchlite™ is the ultimate in reductive engineering so nothing weighs you down. Featuring rubber pods on the forefoot and heel for increased traction.