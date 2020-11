Cole Haan

2.zerøgrand Wingtip Oxford

$150.00 $60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cole Haan

Stretch knit upper with lining. A finished jersey stitch in the topline area allows ease of entry. Tight knitting in the forefoot area improves medial / lateral stability. Leather detail at the heel. Fully padded sock lining for ultimate comfort. EVA midsole with rubber outsole. Style #W11154