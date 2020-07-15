Cook N Home

2-tier Stainless Steel Corner Storage

Stainless Steel Brushed stainless steel construction that is durable and easy to clean Assembly is easy with no tools required by screwing in legs to plates Stackable 2 tier design shelf saves space on right and left corners Can be used to hold food and other bathroom/household items Large shelf: 19.5 L x 10 D x 9 H in. Small shelf: 13.5 L x 10 D x 6.5 H in. The Cook N Home 2-Tier Stainless Steel Corner Storage Shelf Organizer, Triangle has a brushed stainless steel construction that is durable, sturdy, and easy to clean. Assembly is easy with no tools required by screwing in legs to plates. Stackable 2 tier design shelf saves storage space and the shelves can be used on right and left corners. Can be used to hold fresh and dry foods and other bathroom/household items. Measures: 19.5 in. width, 13.5 in. depth, and 15.5 in. height.