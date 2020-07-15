United States
Cook N Home
2-tier Stainless Steel Corner Storage
$25.74$21.20
Stainless Steel Brushed stainless steel construction that is durable and easy to clean Assembly is easy with no tools required by screwing in legs to plates Stackable 2 tier design shelf saves space on right and left corners Can be used to hold food and other bathroom/household items Large shelf: 19.5 L x 10 D x 9 H in. Small shelf: 13.5 L x 10 D x 6.5 H in. The Cook N Home 2-Tier Stainless Steel Corner Storage Shelf Organizer, Triangle has a brushed stainless steel construction that is durable, sturdy, and easy to clean. Assembly is easy with no tools required by screwing in legs to plates. Stackable 2 tier design shelf saves storage space and the shelves can be used on right and left corners. Can be used to hold fresh and dry foods and other bathroom/household items. Measures: 19.5 in. width, 13.5 in. depth, and 15.5 in. height.