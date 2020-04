Simple Houseware

2 Tier Sliding Cabinet Basket Organizer Drawer, Silver

$24.87

Buy Now Review It

Sliding basket for easy access in limited space Two drawers. Great for kitchen, bathroom and storage room organization. Gain more space in the cabinet, pantry room or even open space. Sturdy metal construction with Classic Silver Coating Dimension: 14''L x 8'' W x 12.75'' H; Drawer Height: 3.8''; Drawer Width: 6.75'' USPTO Patent Pending SimpleHouseware Cabinet 2 Tier Sliding Cabinet Basket Drawer, Silver