2-tier Nightstand With Storage Basket

$44.99

The tabletop provides plenty of room for displaying photos or decorative ornaments, while the bottom wire basket offering additional storage space to organize reading materials or other miscellaneous items. VERSATILITY: The side table has a multitude of uses, it is ideal to be used as a sofa table, nightstand, or corner table. MODERN DESIGN: Two-tier sophisticated modern design exudes class and quality without sacrificing functionality and practicality. TIME-SAVING ASSEMBLY: Provides easy-to-follow instructions and installation video for undemanding, straight forward assembly.