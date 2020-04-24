Succulents Box

HOW DOES IT WORK? You'll receive a box of succulents with 2 species of different 2'' succulent each month. Each month we'll feature 4 different varieties. *** The plants come in plastic pots. The white clay pots in pictures are just for demonstration purposes. WHO PICK THE PLANTS? Every month, our Succulents Box team members will handpick a new variety pack, so you'll never receive the same species! WHEN WILL MY ORDER SHIP? The first shipment will leave our facility within 3-5 business days of purchase. Your card will be charged each month on either the 7th or the 22nd. CAN I CANCEL OR SKIP A SHIPMENT? You can cancel anytime, no questions asked! If you want to skip a shipment, simply log into your account and click "Skip this month". *** Orders are subject to availability. We may have to replace 1 or 2 plants for orders placed at the end of the month.