The 2-Step Lash System by Grande Cosmetics features a 4 week trial size GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum and a travel size GrandeMASCARA Conditioning Peptide Mascara. These two must-have lash essentials help to promote the appearance of longer, thicker, healthier looking lashes. Features Award-winning lash enhancing serum Infused with a blend of vitamins, peptides, and amino acids to promote the appearance of naturally longer, thicker looking lashes in 4-6 weeks, with full improvement in 3 months. A favorite for helping to enhance short, thinning, or brittle lashes. Helps to promote the appearance of naturally longer, thicker looking lashes An exclusive, conditioning, peptide-infused mascara Infused with a blend of peptides, panthenols, and natural waxes to condition your lashes while you coat them to promote the appearance of healthier looking lashes over time Buildable, clump-free, water-resistant formula Easily removable to prevent lash breakage while keeping the lashes flexible and strong Suitable for contacts and lash extensions Ophthalmologist tested Includes 4 week trial size GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum Travel size GrandeMASCARA Conditioning Peptide Mascara