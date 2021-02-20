United States
SMEG
2-slice Toaster
$169.95$149.99
At Aventuron
Aesthetic Powder-coated steel body Polished chrome base Stainless steel ball lever knob Backlit chrome knob Technical Characteristics Nr. 2 extra wide slots (1 7/16'' each) Self-centering racks Automatic slice pop up Removable stainless steel crumb tray Built-in cord wrap Anti-slip feet Power: 950 W Functions 6 browning levels 3 pre‐set programs: Reheat, defrost, bagel General Specifications Dimensions HxLxW: 7 13/16'' x 12 1/4'' (12 13/16'' ball lever knob included) x 7 11/16'' Net weight: 5.4 lbs Cord length: 39'' Electrical Specifications Rating: 120 V Frequency: 60 Hz