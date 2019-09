Lovesac

2 Seats + 4 Sides Modular Sectional Loveseat

$1700.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lovesac

The beauty of Sactionals lies in their flexibility—starting with just two pieces, a seat and a side, you can create anything you want. Each seat is hand-built with sinuous springs and Italian webbing for a premium feel and a comfortable sit. The removable covers—available in hundreds of fabrics—are hand-sewn with precision for a perfectly tailored look.