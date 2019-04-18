Habitat

2 Seat Cobalt Blue Metal Folding Bistro Set

£95.00

Buy Now Review It

At Habitat

The Parc 2 seat cobalt blue metal folding bistro set is perfect for even the smallest of outdoor spaces or a compact kitchen. Made from powder-coated steel, the round table and slatted chairs are timeless designs that fold completely flat when not in use. The cobalt blue set is exclusive to Habitat and part of our best-selling Parc range of outdoor tables and chairs, available individually and in sets, and in dusty pink and saffron yellow.