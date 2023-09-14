Revolution Skincare

2% Salicylic Acid Serum

A 2% Salicylic Acid serum to encourage a clear complexion, reducing breakouts and blackheads. Blemishes, Blackheads and Breakouts - they’re the roommates no one asked for, the ex that just move on, the pesky hanger-on that just won’t take a hint. Salicylic Acid, meanwhile - he’s the guy happy to play “bad cop”. A powerful ingredient, required at just 2% for a tangible difference to your skin, Revolution 2% Skincare Salicylic Acid Serum is the bad cop (for them) and the good cop (for you.) What are the benefits of Revolution 2% Skincare Salicylic Acid Serum? Targets blemishes to help reduce the appearance of them Encourages a clear complexion. Soothes the look of redness. Helps to reduce excess oil and enlarged pores. Suitable for use in tackling breakouts and blackheads. Oil-free serum. Cruelty-free and Vegan. What are the active ingredients in Revolution 2% Skincare Salicylic Acid Serum? 2% Salicylic Acid - a Beta Hydroxy Acid which dives deep into pores, clearing excess oil and sebum to tackle enlarged pores, breakouts and blackheads. Who is Revolution 2% Skincare Salicylic Acid Serum best suited to? Suitable for all skin types, but best suited to those with normal, combination or oily skin, and especially those who are looking to tackle breakouts, blemishes and blackheads. How do I use Revolution 2% Skincare Salicylic Acid Serum? Take 3-5 drops over the face morning and evening, after cleansing and toning the skin. Can be used all over, or on specific areas of concern.