CAL Farms

2” Rosettes Succulents

$61.99

Paddle plant is the most popular modern succulent due to its whimsical form and intense winter color. Its leaves are flat, like pancakes, layered into an odd rosette. This plant bolts when it blooms, with the center stem elongating into a gangling white stalk. We created this special mix for planting -- they ship bareroot. Use your creativity to plant them in the ground, flower boxes, containers. As they grow and mature, the succulents will spread to create a "carpet" of colors and contrasts! These succulents like filtered bright light, medium water and moderate temperatures. They are hardy and will grow in a multitude of environments, but cannot tolerate freezing.