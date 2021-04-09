Bella

2-quart Electric Air Fryer

$51.99 $24.99

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Air fry, broil, bake, roast and reheat with this versatile 2-quart electric air fryer by Bella. High performance Circular Heat Technology, combined with 1200 watts of power, lets you cook fried foods fast and guilt-free, while using little or no oil. Approx. dimensions: 10.5"L x 10.5"W x 11.11"H 2-quart/1.7-lb. food capacity Powerful 1200 watt heating system with no preheating required High Performance Circular Heat Technology circulates heat for fast, crispy and evenly cooked food Adjustable temperature from 175°F to 400°F 30-minute auto shutoff timer with audible tone for added safety Nonstick pan and crisping tray are PFOA-free Manufacturer's 2-year limited warranty WARNING: Do not use any power adapter, charger or cords other than those included with your product. Using incompatible, counterfeit or non-certified accessories can cause fire or accidents. Contact the manufacturer for replacements. Plastic/stainless steel Hand wash; removable pan and crisping tray are dishwasher safe Imported Request warranty information Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11304873