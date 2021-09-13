Rrwin

4 In 1 Travel Dispenser

【4-In-1 Design】 : Unique 4-in-1 design features 4 refillable Portable sterilization container in one durable dispenser case. Simply rotate the top to switch between different travel dispensers, and press to get instant access to alcohol hand sanitizer ,shampoos, conditioners, lotions, body wash, serums, hand sanitizers with the 4 in 1 travel dispenser bottles. 【Best Travel Companion】Portable travel container kit in water bottle size that takes little space in your luggage or backpack but allows you to bring 4 kinds of lotions at a time without feeling upset with 4 scattered bottles messing around. In addition, each 40ml/1.4oz lotion container is TSA approved so that you may rest assured to carry them on for your air trip. 【Leak Proof and Durable】 The 4 in 1 lotoin dispenser bottles are under perfect protection with the rugged ABS shell. Never worry about the liquid leakage resulting from air pressure changes, knocks and bumps. When the travel dispenser is not in use, just turn the top hide to nozzle. 【Eco-Friendly and User-friendly】The pump travel bottle set is made of eco-friendly BPA-free plastic that is safe to contain to your skin product. There are clear windows with measurements on the outer bottle to see the remaining liquid capacity as well as the small windows for labels to help you identify your four liquid inside without removing the outer shell. 【What Will You Get】1 travel bottle with 4 1.4oz spray bottles and 1 piece of label stickers are included in the package. The whole travel container kit is covered with worry-free guarantee. Any defects or dissatisfactions, please feel free to contact us and we will definitely solve your problems till you are satisfied.