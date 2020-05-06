Floerns

2 Piece Outfit Polka Dot Set

$32.99

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Fashion

100% Rayon Material: 100% Rayon, top and the waist of skirt has stretch, soft and comfy to wear Features: polka dot, bandeau top/ tube top/ crop top, split long skirt with pockets Occasions: for causal, daily wear, beach, trip, vacation, cruise, holiday, honeymoon,birthday, party etc. Fit for warm/ hot days, for summer Easy to dress up or down, you can wear the pieces separately. Perfect to pair with sandals, wedge, sneakers, heals etc. Please refer to Size Chart in the last image or Product Description as below