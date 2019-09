Bed Bath & Beyond

2-piece Footboard Bedside Organizer Caddy

$19.99 $13.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bed Bath & Beyond

Organize your room while saving space when you utilize the 2-Piece Footboard Bedside Organizer Caddy. Designed to store shoes, books, magazines, personal items, and more, this caddy can be hung by your bed to keep devices charged and within reach.